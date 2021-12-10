Search

10 Dec 2021

Volunteer companions needed in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Volunteer Carlow is looking for volunteer companions for its Ways to Wellbeing Project.

The Ways to Wellbeing programme is a 6 week holistic pilot health programme which aims to support and empower older adults.

The programme will offer the opportunity to share, reflect and learn about optimal ageing. The pilot is a joint project between Carlow Older Persons Forum, Healthy Carlow and HSE.

Each companion will make weekly phone calls with 5 older adults who have registered for the programme.

The theme of the phone call will be based on that week’s online session, however it will also be an opportunity to ‘check in’ and provide support and companionship.

A team of ‘Companions’ will receive introductory training and will participate in a 6 week programme delivered online Tuesday afternoons by a HSE Senior Health Promotion Officer which will cover a range of topics.

Closing date is Monday December 13, and the project will start in January 2022.

For more information please visit i.vol.ie

