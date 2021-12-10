Volunteer companions needed in Carlow

Volunteer Carlow is looking for volunteer companions for its Ways to Wellbeing Project.

The Ways to Wellbeing programme is a 6 week holistic pilot health programme which aims to support and empower older adults.

The programme will offer the opportunity to share, reflect and learn about optimal ageing. The pilot is a joint project between Carlow Older Persons Forum, Healthy Carlow and HSE.

Each companion will make weekly phone calls with 5 older adults who have registered for the programme.

Closing date is Monday 13th December, and project will start in January 2022.

Contact us for more information.

The theme of the phone call will be based on that week’s online session, however it will also be an opportunity to ‘check in’ and provide support and companionship.

A team of ‘Companions’ will receive introductory training and will participate in a 6 week programme delivered online Tuesday afternoons by a HSE Senior Health Promotion Officer which will cover a range of topics.

For more information please visit i.vol.ie