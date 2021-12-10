IT Carlow announces 11 new courses for the upcoming academic year

Institute of Technology Carlow has announced eleven new ordinary and honours degree courses as a direct response to national and regional socio-economic needs.

The new courses will provide skilled graduates in areas such as robotics and automated systems, biomedical electronics, design and sports management.

The courses, currently open for applications via the CAO, will be delivered at the Carlow campus. They are:

Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Quantity Surveying (CW488)

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Robotics and Automated Systems (CW588)

Bachelor of Engineering in Robotics and Automated Systems (CW567)

Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) in Biomedical Electronics (CW598)

Bachelor of Engineering in Biomedical Electronics (CW577)

Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Sport Business and Coaching (SW878)

Bachelor of Arts in Sport, Business and Coaching (CW847)

Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Education and Practice (CW727)

Bachelor of Education (Hons) in Early Childhood Education and Practice (CW748)

Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Media (CW857)

Bachelor of Arts in Design (CW707).

A separate Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood Education and Practice (CW097) will be delivered at IT Carlow Wexford campus.

IT Carlow has doubled its learner enrolments over the past decade through the ongoing development of an academic portfolio of more than 80 full-time undergraduate programmes, 30 taught postgraduate programmes, 200 lifelong learning programmes, and masters and doctoral research programmes.

The institute was last month ranked in the five top performing universities in Ireland, according to an international ranking of higher education institutions.

Further information on each course is available at www.itcarlow.ie.