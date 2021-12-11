Walk-in booster clinic available in Carlow this weekend

Walk-in booster clinic available tomorrow in Carlow
Walk in booster clinic is available Sunday 12 in Carlow for those aged 60 and over.
Vaccination Centre is at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel between 9.15am-1pm & 2-5pm.
Anyone wishing to get the booster must be 60 and over, have 5 months (150 days) since last vaccine or be 6 months clear of a negative Covid-19 result.
“Walk in” BOOSTER clinic for those aged 60 & over @HSELive C19 Vaccination Centre Woodford Dolmen Hotel #Carlow— HSE/South East Community Healthcare (@SouthEastCH) December 11, 2021
Sunday 12th December 9.15am-1pm & 2-5pm
Must be correct age, 5 months (150 days) after last vaccine, 6 months C19 negative + no symptoms https://t.co/INgb6o0WOU pic.twitter.com/ZqaEvrnFhL
