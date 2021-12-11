Search

11 Dec 2021

Support Carlow businesses and shop local this weekend!

Support Carlow businesses and shop local!

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

If you're Christmas shopping this weekend, don't forget to try and shop locally and support local business in Carlow.

Local spending increases as the money circulates in the local economy. It is spent on locally-sourced goods and services and wages, which are also spent locally.

'We're not giving up, we're not going away' - Calls get louder for women's refuge in Carlow

We are all guilty of going over the top with Christmas presents, buying online from big companies that take away from the small resourceful businesses in our community. Shopping locally leads to more money circulating in the local economy and is also a way of becoming more self sufficient and less dependant on imports.

Carlow has a vast range of local businesses to shop from this Christmas including the many stalls at Carlow's Farmer's Market every Saturday that opens from 9am to 2pm as well as the pop up shop from FORM Carlow in Fairgreen Shopping Centre to independantly owned hairdressers and restaurants. 

So get out and shop local this weekend and support Carlow businesses! 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media