Support Carlow businesses and shop local this weekend!

If you're Christmas shopping this weekend, don't forget to try and shop locally and support local business in Carlow.
Local spending increases as the money circulates in the local economy. It is spent on locally-sourced goods and services and wages, which are also spent locally.
We are all guilty of going over the top with Christmas presents, buying online from big companies that take away from the small resourceful businesses in our community. Shopping locally leads to more money circulating in the local economy and is also a way of becoming more self sufficient and less dependant on imports.
If you're shopping this weekend, don't forget to #LookForLocal, #ShopCarlow & support the County Carlow business community!@carlowppn @localgovire @CarlowLibraries @kclr96fm @CWnationalist @Carlowlive1 @carlowchamber @Loc_Enterprise @entirl @carlowleo pic.twitter.com/UVteXyjlTM— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) December 11, 2021
Carlow has a vast range of local businesses to shop from this Christmas including the many stalls at Carlow's Farmer's Market every Saturday that opens from 9am to 2pm as well as the pop up shop from FORM Carlow in Fairgreen Shopping Centre to independantly owned hairdressers and restaurants.
So get out and shop local this weekend and support Carlow businesses!
