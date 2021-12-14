Gardaí appeal for witnesses following several burglaries in Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Ballytarsna on Friday. A window at the rear of the house was forced open. The house was entered and a sum of cash taken.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles in the area between 5pm and 6pm is asked to contact at any Garda Station.

A report of a break in at a house on Croppy Road was received on Saturday. The incident occurred between 1pm and 6.30pm. Two gold wedding bands and a gold engagement ring were taken.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Tullow on 059 9151222.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a break in at a house in Forge Meadows, Ballon. A number of items of jewelery were taken among them an engagement ring, a gold wedding ring, a gold chain, two antique gold coins an Apple iPad

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who may be offered these items for sale is asked to contact their local Garda Station.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a car fire in The Laurels, Tullow Road in the early hours of Monday morning 13. The fire was extinguished by the fire service.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around 2am is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620