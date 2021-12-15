Antigen tests rolled out to early years services in Carlow from today

From today, antigen tests are being rolled out for early learning and childcare services across Carlow.

The tests will be available to staff and all children aged four and over who are in a pod where there is a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Antigen testing for children under four has not been recommended.

Parents are being asked to inform the manager/owner of their child's early learning service immediately if their child has a positive Covid-19 PCR test result.

The manager/owner will then contact the staff and parents of the other children in the pod to inform them, and to give them information on how they can request antigen tests for their child.

Children who are feeling well and have no symptoms can remain in the services while they are completing their antigen tests.

The Department of Children has said the testing is voluntary, but children should not be sent to their early learning services of they are experiencing any symptoms consistent with the virus.

'It's really welcome to see this' - An antigen testing programme is being rolled out for childcare services from today. @NTBreakfasthttps://t.co/HijyWQmhj5 — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) December 15, 2021

CEO of Early Childhood Ireland Teresa Heeney has welcomed this development.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning she said:

"It's really welcome to see this antigen testing programme being rolled out today.

"Many members of Early Childhood Ireland who run early years and school-aged childcare services have been using antigen tests for months now. They've been using it as screeners for their staff and school-aged children have been getting tested as well for the past few weeks.

"This is an important measure by the Government that will certainly be welcomed by the early years and the school-aged childcare sector."