Search

15 Dec 2021

Antigen tests rolled out to early years services in Carlow from today

Antigen tests rolled out to early years services in Carlow from today

The tests will be available to staff and all children aged four and over who are in a pod where there is a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

From today, antigen tests are being rolled out for early learning and childcare services across Carlow.

The tests will be available to staff and all children aged four and over who are in a pod where there is a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Antigen testing for children under four has not been recommended.

Death notices and funeral arrangements for Carlow - December 15, 2021

Tips and tricks to make your own natural Christmas decorations

Parents are being asked to inform the manager/owner of their child's early learning service immediately if their child has a positive Covid-19 PCR test result.

The manager/owner will then contact the staff and parents of the other children in the pod to inform them, and to give them information on how they can request antigen tests for their child.

Children who are feeling well and have no symptoms can remain in the services while they are completing their antigen tests.

The Department of Children has said the testing is voluntary, but children should not be sent to their early learning services of they are experiencing any symptoms consistent with the virus.

CEO of Early Childhood Ireland Teresa Heeney has welcomed this development.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning she said:

"It's really welcome to see this antigen testing programme being rolled out today.

"Many members of Early Childhood Ireland who run early years and school-aged childcare services have been using antigen tests for months now. They've been using it as screeners for their staff and school-aged children have been getting tested as well for the past few weeks.

"This is an important measure by the Government that will certainly be welcomed by the early years and the school-aged childcare sector."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media