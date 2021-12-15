Water due to be turned off in area of Carlow
Due to essential mains repair, the water serving St Killian’s Crescent, Staplestown Road Carlow may need to be turned off on Thursday 16, between the hours of 10am and 5pm.
For all mains water and sewerage enquiries, please contact the Irish Water customer care phone line on 1800 278 278 (open 24 hours 7 days a week).
