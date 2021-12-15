People from Carlow asked to stand with GOAL this Christmas

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL is aiming to make this year’s hugely popular Christmas fundraiser, the GOAL Mile, the biggest ever, with registration for physical or virtual Miles now open at www.goalmile.org.

The annual event sees people across Carlow gather over the Christmas holidays to run, jog or walk a mile in support of vulnerable communities across 14 countries where GOAL works in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

First held in 1977, this year’s GOAL Mile is supported by AIB as part of an exciting new three-year partnership, announced last month.

This year GOAL teams reached 6.3 million people directly with Covid-19 response thanks to you!



Join a #GOALMile run (@AIBIreland ) this Christmas and help our team continue their impactful work on the ground!

Register today ➡️ https://t.co/GgIukNrHbo pic.twitter.com/i37SMyH8CA November 26, 2021

This year marks the first time that both in-person and virtual GOAL Miles are taking place following the move online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, approximately 50,000 people raised over €250,000 in 2019.

With AIB’s support, the GOAL Mile is now set to return stronger than ever, with over 150 GOAL Miles being organised in 28 counties and even more online. 2021 is expected to be the biggest GOAL Mile yet.

GOAL’s Director of Fundraising and Marketing, Eamon Sharkey, sees the option of physical or virtual GOAL Miles as an opportunity to connect even more people with their communities, the Irish diaspora and GOAL’s work this Christmas.

“We are so excited to re-connect with people in-person this Christmas. For many people, it will have been two years since they were last with family, friends and neighbours, and we hope the GOAL Mile can play a part in bringing people together as we come out of such a challenging period.”

“Of course, there are many people around the world who still can’t be at home or take part in physical events this Christmas. That is why we are delighted to also be encouraging virtual GOAL Miles once again. Last year people from every corner of the world took part to make it a truly global event, and we would love to see that become a part of the longstanding tradition of the GOAL Mile.”

In some parts of the world, girls struggle to access information on their first period, leaving them isolated and missing school.

Running the GOAL Mile this Christmas can help GOAL Malawi's work on menstural hygiene education and many others https://t.co/2WCbmyPRvo — GOAL Global (@GOAL_Global) December 15, 2021

GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh hopes to reach more communities throughout Ireland and across the globe with the GOAL Mile.

“Hundreds of communities across Ireland already know and love the GOAL Mile,” said Ms. Walsh.

“They show incredible compassion for communities in need across the world that this event supports. GOAL helped more than 14 million people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America last year. We could not have achieved this without the continued support of the Irish people.”

She added: “We look forward to AIB’s 9,000+ staff and wide customer base standing with GOAL as we continue our mission to help communities to respond to and recover from humanitarian crises.”

AIB Chief Executive, Colin Hunt, said:

“The GOAL Mile is a renowned and long-standing event that helps transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people. We know that the GOAL Mile is already at the heart of many of the communities we serve, and we look forward to taking part in this unique event with our staff and customers.

"At AIB we are committed to building a sustainable tomorrow by backing those who are building it today, and by supporting GOAL we are reaching those communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.“

To register for your local GOAL Mile or to arrange one at a new location, please visit: www.goalmile.org.