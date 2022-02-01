ALERT: Road works in place in Carlow
Tullow Municipal District will be carrying out road resurfacing works from Monday 31st Jan – Thursday 3rd Feb along the R724, Ballyshancarragh, Kildavin.
Duration of work each day will from @ 8:00am until 5:00pm.
