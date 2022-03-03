Investigation launched after woman dies in Carlow Garda Station

An Garda Síochana has not revealed details but have confirmed that a woman died in custody at Carlow Garda Station late last week.

The circumstances are unclear but in response to Carlow Live, gardaí confirmed that "GSOC are conducting an investigation in the death of a woman in Carlow Garda Station."

In a follow-up request, GSOC told us: "On February 25, GSOC received a referral under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, from a Garda Superintendent in Carlow, following the death of a woman in her 50s.

"The matter is now being investigated by GSOC in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, provides for independent investigation of any matter that appears to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

There is no allegation of assault and GSOC said "as this is now an open investigation, we are not in a position to provide any further information at this time."