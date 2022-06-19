Search

19 Jun 2022

The Powerhouse Picnic – Free Women in Business Event with Lucy Kennedy in Carlow

The Powerhouse Picnic – Free Women in Business Event with Lucy Kennedy in Carlow

Open to businesses all over Ireland, the Picnic aims to encourage future business development, not just in Carlow, but nationally

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

19 Jun 2022 5:53 PM

County Carlow is the place to be as it opens an invitation to businesswomen across the Country to attend the first Powerhouse Picnic – Women in Business Event being held in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow on Wednesday June 29,  2022 between 5.45pm to 8pm.

The Powerhouse Picnic is a summer BBQ event designed to encourage professional female business connections in an informal setting.

Open to businesses all over Ireland, the Picnic aims to encourage future business development, not just in Carlow, but nationally.

Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, with 'Ploughing Queen' Anna May McHugh joined by a panel of 4 successful female entrepreneurs, business executives and professionals.

The Powerhouse Picnic is set to be an unmissable business opportunity and a chance for businesses, colleagues and friends to come together for a pre-summer work evening out.

The Powerhouse Picnic is a free event designed to encourage professional connections in an informal setting and we will shortly announce our Charity Sponsors for the event and will contribute to our local charity for every delegate that attends the event.  

Over €1 million children and families to benefit from money raised on 2021 Toy Show

Consultants appointed to develop Public Realm Plan for Carlow village

Speaking about the event , Melissa Doyle , Business Advisor with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said:

“We hope that this event will encourage the building of meaningful business connections that will drive future business not just in County Carlow but nationally” , Melissa continued to say “Carlow is an ideal location for businesses to start , develop and grow given its location just off the motorway proves just how accessible County Carlow is to the National Marketplace”.

Attendees will have the chance to meet, ask questions, make connections and exchange ideas with successful Irish businesswomen on the evening. Among the panellists there to share learning and business insights includes Anna May Mc Hugh , Kim McKenzie Doyle, Liz Morrissey , Catriona Cullen & Sandra Nolan.

Speaking about the event , Kieran Comerford , Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“We are delighted to be hosting this free event which is designed to create connections and inspire and to be working with Lucy Kennedy who will discuss with our powerhouse panel their stories in business”.

The Powerhouse Picnic schedule

  • 5.45pm         Registration Area Opens (All Clients are asked to arrive at 5.45pm Sharp)
  • 6.00pm         Networking, Refreshments & BBQ
  • 7.00pm         The Powerhouse Panel with Lucy Kennedy
  • 8.00pm         Closing Words by Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office, Carlow County Council

To book your free place log onto www.localenterpise.ie/carlow 

 


  

 

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media