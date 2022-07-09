Emerging professional musicians in Carlow to benefit from Music Capital Scheme for first time

Minister Catherine Martin has welcomed the announcement by Music Network of funding totalling €306,096 awarded to performing groups and professional musicians in Carlow and across Ireland through the Music Capital Scheme.

This round of funding, under the Music Capital Scheme, is divided between 28 non-professional performing groups (€165,156), 18 individual talented musicians (€100,940) as well as 9 emerging professional performing musicians (€40,000).

This initiative, which is in existence since 2008, is managed by Music Network and funded by the Department. The Music Capital Scheme is designed to provide support for the purchase of musical instruments, and to respond to a broad range of capital needs within the music sector in Ireland.

A particular area of difficulty for musicians and ensembles is purchasing musical instruments. The cost of instrument purchase, maintenance and repair can be a costly barrier to the development of many organisations and individuals. The Music Capital Scheme aims to address this.

The capital scheme is made of three distinct awards that provide funding towards the purchase of musical instruments both to performing groups and individual musicians at a professional performing standard.

This year, an award specifically for emerging professional musicians was introduced.

Commenting on these allocations, Minister Martin said:

“The 2021 round of the Music Capital Scheme will again benefit so many deserving organisations and individuals, just as it has since it was initially launched over a decade ago.

“I see this capital scheme as one of our key funding initiatives and I wish to express my sincere thanks to Music Network for managing this scheme.

“The Music Capital Scheme is designed to respond to a broad range of capital needs within the music sector in Ireland. As a former music teacher, I know how important good quality musical instruments are to musicians, bands and groups that engage with their local communities nationwide.

“Each year funding is ring-fenced for a number of counties and this year funding of €34,500 was prioritised for counties Donegal, Kilkenny and Sligo.

“I’m also delighted to see 26 talented professional musicians benefitting from the scheme, in particular the nine emerging artists who will receive assistance in the purchase of instruments and equipment across many genres, which will support them and their careers for many years to come."