Carlow Garden Festival 2022 is nearly here
The Carlow Garden Festival is a wonderful opportunity for budding and experienced gardeners and nature lovers to obtain practical advice from a range of informative workshops while visiting the many beautiful gardens in the county.
With gardens in full bloom and with the majority of gardening work completed, the festival is the ideal time to relax, admire the work of others and make gardening plans for the coming months and year ahead.
Highlights of this year’s Carlow Garden Festival include James Wong of the BBC at Kilgraney House and Herb Gardens, Tom Coward of Gravetye Manor in Altamont Plant Sales and James Alexander Sinclair at Duckett’s Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens along with tv and radio presenters, nature and tree trails, biodiversity workshops and lots of free events.
The festival will take place from Friday July 22 - Monday August 1. Pre-booking of tickets is essential.
Click here to find out more.
