Search

12 Jul 2022

Public Information Session planned for Vision Rathvilly 2040 project

Public Information Session planned for Vision Rathvilly 2040 project

The purpose of the Public Information Session is to inform members of the public about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 project and how they can become involved

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

12 Jul 2022 11:53 AM

A public information session about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 project will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 7pm in St. Patricks Church , Rathvilly.

The purpose of the Public Information Session is to inform members of the public about the Vision Rathvilly 2040 project and how they can become involved.

Vision Rathvilly 2040 is a collaborative development process which aims to create a vision for the development of Rathvilly as a significant hub which services the visiting and living population of Rathvilly and its significant rural catchment in County Carlow and its surrounding Counties.

Single people from rural Carlow sought for brand new dating show

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue speaking about the project said:

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the community in Rathvilly and I’d encourage all to become involved in this process and help shape the future projects for Rathvilly”.

“I’m delighted with the support from the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund to assist us to get the project to planning ready stage, but we now require the entire community to get behind this process to ensure that we prepared a shared vision”.

Speaking about the project, Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise said:

“Over the coming months Carlow County Council with support from the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund and in partnership with the community, agencies and key stakeholders will develop a Village Regeneration Project in Rathvilly.

“It is envisaged that the regeneration and development process will include a suite of public realm interventions framed by a masterplan that will be designed to not only transform the physical environment but also to re-establish social purpose and commercial function to under-utilised and redundant public spaces and places of both prominence and scale.

“As part of this process the Vision Rathvilly 2040 Team will develop to full planning a flagship development of a Multi-Purpose Hub in a Former Primary School Premises which will provide a Social, Cultural, Economic and Community Hub for the Village”.

“I’d encourage anybody who wants to hear about the process and how they get involved to attend. We look forward to meeting members of the community on 20th July 2022”.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Elon Musk says he is terminating Twitter deal

Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollars (£36.5 billion) bid to buy Twitter is on the verge of collapse — after the Tesla CEO sent a letter to the social media company’s board saying he is terminating the deal.

Home

Elon Musk says he is terminating Twitter deal

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media