23 Jul 2022

End of an era as Brian Cody departs his role as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Manager

The James Stephens man was in charge of the team for 24 seasons

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody

Robert Cribbin

23 Jul 2022 9:53 PM

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Brian Cody has informed the Kilkenny County Board of his decision to step down as manager of the senior hurlers.

Cody departs the Inter-County scene as the most decorated manager in the history of the game after leading his county to  11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster Championships and 10 National League crowns.

The 68 year old oversaw his team lose narrowly to Limerick in last Sunday's All-Ireland Final and while the expectation was that he would stick around for another year, rumours circulated in the last few days about his availability for the 2023 season.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Kilkenny County Board said:

"Brian Cody has informed Kilkenny County Board that he is stepping down as Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team Manager. Appointed in November 1998 Brian has led the Kilkenny team to unprecedented provincial and national success and is regarded as the greatest manager in the history of hurling. As manager, his teams have won eleven All Ireland Hurling Championships (including a record-equalling four in a row between 2006 and 2009), eighteen Leinster Championships, ten National Hurling League titles, seven Walsh Cup titles and an Oireachtas Tournament title. In achieving all of this success Brian has created an unbreakable spirit among his players and teams which has come to define Kilkenny hurling.

"On behalf of Kilkenny people everywhere, Kilkenny County Board extends sincere gratitude to Brian for his lifetime of contribution to the county and the commitment and passion he brought as a player and as manager, working tirelessly with a single aim, to do what was best for Kilkenny hurling. The Board would also like to acknowledge the bond Brian helped create between Team Management, Players, County Board, Clubs and Supporters Clubs as all worked seamlessly together in preparing our teams while organising and promoting our games.

"We are aware of the huge debt we owe Brian for the wonderful successes and occasions we have enjoyed as we watched the teams he created play and succeed. Wherever and whenever our games are discussed in the future, Brian Cody’s achievements will be the benchmark managers will be measured by.

"We wish Brian all the best in the future".

The County Board also confirmed that the process of finding a new manager begins now and they will be issuing no further statement on the matter.



