CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells on the way as well as some showers

There will be a few showers around today but people can look forward to long dry and bright spells also.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees in light east or variable breezes.

It will start mostly dry on Friday with sunny spells. As the day progresses, cloud will push in from the west along with a few light showers.

Outbreaks of rain will push in from the west during the course of the evening. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers. The lengthiest dry and bright periods are expected in the east of the country.

Maximum temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, are expected with it to warmest in the southeast. There will be moderate southwest breezes.

On Saturday night, there will be scattered outbreaks of rain with the possibility of more persistent rain in the south of the country. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest in Ulster with a moderate northwest breeze.