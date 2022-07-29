Search

29 Jul 2022

WEATHER: Carlow can expect humidity and rain as Bank Holiday weekend begins

29 Jul 2022

Scattered showers and humidity can be expected in Carlow and across Ireland today as the long Bank Holiday weekend begins. 

According to Met Éierann, it will be generally dry and cloudy this morning (Friday July 29) with showers developing mostly along Atlantic coastal counties. 

High temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees are expected. 

Tonight, scattered outbreaks of rain will move in across the country, turning persistent in the north and west with driest conditions in the southeast. 

Saturday will reportedly be cloudy with occasional rain, low cloud and mist along some Atlantic coasts.

Longer drier spells will occur too with warm sunshine possibly breaking through from Atlantic counties. 

Highest temperatures will be between 18 to 23 degrees. 

