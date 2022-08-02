Bicycle and copper piping among latest thefts in Carlow as Gardaí seek witnesses

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating the theft of copper piping from a site on Dublin Road, Carlow over the bank holiday weekend. The piping was taken sometime between 4.30pm on Friday 29 and 7am on Tuesday 2.
Anyone who noticed suspicious activity or vehicles in the area are asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.
Gardaí are also seeking witnesses after a bicycle was taken from outside Fairgreen Shopping Centre on Monday 25 between 12.45pm and 1.15pm.
The owner returned to find his black Marin bicycle with blue writing was taken.
Anyone with any information or anyone who might be offered this bicycle for sale is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059) 913 6620.
