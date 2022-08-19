Major funding announced for South East University (SETU) in Carlow

This funding is part of a wider package of €40 million to help make university sector greener and more accessible
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has announced funding of €3,500,258 for the South East Technological University.
Speaking today, Minister Harris said:
“I’m delighted to announce a significant devolved capital grant for the higher education sector to support a range of capital priorities.
“Our third level sector faces significant challenges in responding to climate goals and this fund will assist with making energy
upgrades but also making college campuses greener. It will also ensure our campuses are inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities. It can also be used to help students access laptops or other ICT requirements.
“Across our sector, we can play the lead in responding to the great challenges of our time – how we meet our climate targets, how we make Ireland better for people with disabilities, how we improve access to education for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“Previous allocations under the Devolved Capital Grant have delivered tangible benefits for students and staff and complements other Project Ireland 2040 capital investments in the higher education sector”.
