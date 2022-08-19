'Support and understanding' available for men in Carlow experiencing domestic abuse

1 in 7 men will be affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime
Men in Ireland are often forgotten when it comes to domestic abuse, often represented as the perpetrator but not as the victim, yet 1 in 7 men will be affected by domestic abuse in their lifetime.
The Bagenalstown Resource Centre want the men of Carlow to know we see and hear them and there is support available.
We believe that men are reluctant to come forward which is also impacted by lack resources available to them.
We will offer a support and information service, funded by department justice that offers:
We can offer support over the phone or arrange an appointment at Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre.
You contact a support worker by emailing donnamdasw.bagenalstownfrc@gmail.com or by phoning 083-0065242, where you can leave a confidential message and someone will get back to them.
