Search

22 Aug 2022

Man in his 20s in critical condition as Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault

Man in his 20s in critical condition as Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made at this time

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Aug 2022 12:23 PM

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of two men in the course of an incident in Monasterevin, County Kildare on Sunday August 21, 2022.

Shortly after 12:30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at Dublin Road, Monasterevin following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

A man in his 20s, found unresponsive at the scene, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers expected today

A second man, aged in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries and removed by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made at this time. An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda Station.
 
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media