12 Sept 2022

‘Available places’ offer opportunity for Carlow's SETU start this autumn

Seven courses from across SETU’s portfolio are available to apply for via the CAO’s ‘available places’ list

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Sept 2022 9:53 PM

South East Technological University (SETU) has re-opened applications (through the CAO) to a number of undergraduate courses in a bid to help people achieve their dreams of a college experience and fresh start this September.

Seven courses from across SETU’s portfolio are available to apply for via the CAO’s ‘available places’ list, meaning these courses are now open for applications from people who have not already applied to the CAO, as well as existing CAO applicants.

Dr Derek O’Byrne, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SETU’s Waterford Campus says SETU’s decision to add a wide range of courses to the available places scheme reflects the University’s commitment to providing the widest possible opportunities to school leavers.

“We feel it important to provide an opportunity, where we can, to students who still have not got an offer they are happy with so we have added a number of CAO courses to the available places list across levels 8, 7 and 6 and across a variety of disciplines.

“This will give a little extra time for students to take stock of their study and career hopes and will help anybody who wants to start college in Waterford, Carlow or Wexford this year to do so.

David Denieffe, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SETU’s Carlow Campus offers this advice as existing applicants reflect on the CAO offers they receive, or people reflect on the next steps they are considering.

“Think about how your decision makes the most of what you would like to do and study. SETU’s available places offering across agriculture, computing, engineering, arts, legal studies, business and science can provide a pathway to your desired future. Staying true to your skills and interests will serve as the best navigation for your career ahead.”

The SETU courses on the CAO Available Places list are:

  • Our honours degree course in CW078 Farm Management based on SETU’s Wexford campus which will be a popular choice for those wanting to work in the agriculture sector
  • SETU’s flagship Arts degree – WD200, now a double degree course, which gives students opportunities to study a wide variety of majors from modern languages to the ever popular theatre studies
  • The computing industry continues to boom and we’ve added a WD155 Information Technology course on the Waterford campus
  • A selection of two-year level 6 higher certificates which give people an opportunity to go straight into work after two years or if eligible to progress onto a level 8 degree: Legal Studies – WD013 on the Waterford campus, HC Science
  • Applied Biology or Applied Chemistry – CW126 on the Carlow campus and Business – CW006 on the Wexford campus.
  • Based in Waterford, SETU’s Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering – WD230 course opens doors to a wide variety of careers in biomedical devices, quality, product design and many more opportunities.

People can apply for an 'Available Place' course at SETU from 12 noon on Friday, 9 September 2022 through the CAO website.

Available places applicants are encouraged to get in touch with SETU directly to discuss their options before applying. Contact details on www.start.setu.ie and more details on available places on www.setu.ie/availableplaces.

Potential applicants and people considering CAO offers can be confident in their course decision by reading course pages thoroughly, taking a virtual tour, or asking questions.

The ‘Chat to SETU’ team is running a drop-in centre, helpline, and web chat up until Friday, September 16.

Visit www.start.setu.ie for contact details.

