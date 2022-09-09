Ireland WNT discover World Cup playoff opponents. PIC: Sportsfile
The Republic of Ireland senior women's national team will play either Scotland or Austria away from home in the second round of the FIFA 2023 World Cup playoffs.
Vera Pauw's side guaranteed a place in the second round after they defeated Slovakia 1-0 on Tuesday.
The Girls in Green will travel to Scotland or Austria for the one-legged playoff fixture on Tuesday, October 11.
