Search

13 Sept 2022

Taoiseach says he prefers energy credits to price caps

Taoiseach says he prefers energy credits to price caps

Schools and other entities that provide public services will also need help paying “very high bills”, Mr Martin said.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:53 AM

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he favours energy credits rather than a price cap to tackle rising energy costs, saying it is “an effective way” help the general population.

He said supports for businesses and further targeted measures to help those at risk of energy poverty will form part of a “comprehensive range of measures” needed to tackle the energy crisis this winter.

Schools and other entities that provide public services will also need help paying “very high bills”, Mr Martin said.

“We also have to work collectively on demand reduction because that will reduce costs and prices, and we have to be clear about that also,” he said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

Mr Martin said Russia is “weaponising” food, energy and migration in retaliation for the EU’s support of Ukraine, which Russian forces invaded in February.

Asked about which approach he would prefer between credits and caps, he said: “I favour the credit approach along with other approaches which we have executed in relation to earlier cost-of-living packages, not a cap.

“There are huge questions around the cap. Who ultimately pays for it and over what time frame? We do have tried-and-trusted ways that we can get money to people quickly in order to meet bills.”

Transport minister Eamon Ryan said a further electricity credit will be available to people before Christmas.

CARLOW WEATHER: Dry and cloudy today with temperatures hitting 19 degrees

Carlow hospitality sector fearing for survival as costs soar

When asked about the rotation of the Taoiseach and Tanaiste roll in December as part of the coalition arrangement, and whether Fianna Fail will take the finance portfolio, Mr Martin said: “Yes.”

Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe is currently minister for finance, with Fianna Fail’s Michael McGrath holding the public expenditure ministry.

Asked whether a swap between the two ministers will happen even if it means Ireland loses the presidency of the Eurogroup, a role Mr Donohoe holds, Mr Martin said: “I’ve read all about that, no one has approached me about that yet.

“But the bottom line is the cohesion of the government really does depends on parity of esteem between all the parties and respect across the board.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media