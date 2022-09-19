Search

19 Sept 2022

Government urged to lift 'blanket ban' on pets in rented accommodation in Carlow

Government urged to lift 'blanket ban' on pets in rented accommodation in Carlow

File photo

Reporter:

David Power

19 Sept 2022 8:53 PM

A blanket ban on keeping pets in rented accommodation in Carlow and across Ireland should be ended, according to a Labour senator. 

Labour housing spokesperson Rebecca Moynihan has demanded Government take action on the issue.

As people receiving homes in Approved Housing Bodies report being asked to choose between a roof over their head or their family pet, Senator Moynihan said a common sense approach must be taken to pets in rented accommodation.

Senator Moynihan said: “When it comes to housing, Government consistently fails to take a common sense approach to the issues that affect people. Renting needs to work for people. We shouldn’t have a bizarre situation where people are asked to choose between a roof over their head or their family pet.

Carlow’s top teen music talent sought for new substantial award

Expert electrician from Carlow reaches final of National Trade Award

"Anyone with a pet knows that they are a member of the family, and whether you own your home or are renting your home, pets should be treated the same. Labour’s Renters’ Rights Bill would end the blanket ban on pets in rented accommodation and bring Ireland’s rental rights into the 21st century," Senator Moynihan said.

“This is an issue affecting so many renters, from single people to families who want the company and companionship of a pet in their home.

“I’ve been particularly struck by a number of elderly people who have contacted my office. Many are asked to give up their beloved pet when moving into supported living situations. We can’t have a situation where people feel they have to take the risk of turning down a home rather than giving up their beloved cat or dog. It’s unfair, when with the flick of a pen, Government could end this blanket ban.

“Last year, the UK Housing Minister introduced a Model Tenancy Agreement which ends the blanket pet ban. Now, landlords can only ban animals where there is good reason, such as in smaller properties or flats where it may be impractical. The Minister has the power to implement the same change here.

“Pets play a huge role in many people’s lives. They provide companionship and emotional support, enhancing overall wellbeing. They're our friends and our family. With a greater number of people renting now than ever before, we have to explore ways that allow responsible owners have their pets and companions in their rented homes. Renting needs to work for people," Senator Moynihan added. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media