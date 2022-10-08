Three Carlow companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards 2022 

Three Carlow companies have been awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at the 14th annual awards programme, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland.

This year, Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards representing 25 of the 32 counties across Ireland. This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

The network of companies has a combined turnover of €13.9 billion providing over 51,000 jobs across Ireland across a range of sectors – from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and construction.

The companies received recognition following a detailed judging process that evaluates the entire management team and business strategy in some of Ireland’s top privately owned businesses, looking beyond financial performance at areas such as a company’s environmental, social & governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

The Best in Innovation Award category winner was announced as Delmec, who have innovation embedded throughout the company.

This Carlow-based telecoms infrastructure provider specialises in mobile communications and is driving innovation with people and building on the technologies like mobile apps and mobile auditing to offer lower cost, greater probability, time saving, better data and better analysis to customers.

Codd Mushrooms ltd was awarded for the fifth consecutive year while Burnside Eurocyl requalified for the third consecutive year.

In addition to the Best Managed Company Award, there are a number of special categories with the Family Business Award going to Cork-based infrastructure specialist EPS Group.

The group employs over 570 people and provides sustainable water and wastewater solutions to its customers in the Irish and Northern Irish water industry. EPS Group’s main aim is to become an ethical business and a rewarding place to work.

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte said:

“Year-on-year we’re impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best Managed Companies Awards and in another uncertain year, the entries continued to raise the bar.

“Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a world that is ever-changing.”

The nine newly qualified companies are: Kefron (Dublin), Clarke (Antrim), MTM Engineering ltd (Meath), Relatecare (Waterford), Kilwaughter Minerals ltd (Antrim), Kent Stainless ltd (Wexford), Re-gen Waste ltd (Down), Anthony Nicholas Group (Dublin) and Corrib Oil Group (Galway).

In addition to the nine entrants and those that have requalified as a Best Managed Company, 10 companies achieved Gold Standard, including Dublin’s independent coffee chain group Insomnia Coffee Company and Louth’s chemical free and biodegradable baby wipes company WaterWipes securing Best Managed Company status for four consecutive years.

Nine companies were awarded Platinum Standard, which included Mayo’s outdoor clothing manufacturer Portwest and Kerry’s financial services company Fexco having won this recognition seven years in a row.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland and judging panel member said:

“A stand out from the judging process this year was the distinct focus of the Best Managed Companies on their local communities, despite their own international growth and ambition.

“Businesses have a vital role to play in our society. It was clear from the entries this year that they were having a positive impact not only on their own business, but also on the communities around them. I look forward to seeing how these businesses continue to invest, grow and contribute to our wider society.”

Nikki Canavan, Senior Director, Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking said:

“This has been quite a year Irish businesses, a year that began in 2022 in the grip of a global health crisis, with businesses grappling to emerge from pandemic restrictions being met almost immediately by new challenges, the global equilibrium rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rapid inflationary pressure, tightening labour markets, not to mention, the almost forgotten, but prevailing Brexit tailwinds.

“The performance of these Best Managed Companies throughout the pandemic and these more recent headwinds is a testament to the energy, resilience and skills of their respective management teams and staff who have all been resolutely tested in ways we could not have predicted over the last few years.

“Bank of Ireland has been delighted to be able to support them through this year, as their Bank in many cases and also through our Coaches on the BMC programme.”

The members of this year’s judging panel were: Frank Ryan (Chair of Judging Panel) and current Chairman of the Board of IDA Ireland; Harry Goddard, CEO Deloitte Ireland; Nikki Canavan, Senior Director at Bank of Ireland Corporate Banking; Ellvena Graham, Chairman and Non-Executive Director; Lionel Alexander, Chairman and Board Member; Feargal Mooney, Non- Executive Director and former CEO of Hostelworld Group; Colm O’Reilly, CEO, Business Post; Colm Foster, Director of Executive Education at the Irish Management Institute; Tommy Breen, former CEO of DCC plc and Deirdre Purcell, AVP Sales at Salesforce.