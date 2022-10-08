Search

08 Oct 2022

National Mental Health Charity urges Carlow public to get involved in 'Sober October'

Turn2Me stated that using alcohol to numb emotions or to reduce stress is counterproductive

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Oct 2022 7:53 PM

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is encouraging the public in Carlow to get involved in ‘Sober October’ and to quit drinking for the month.

The charity said it’s a great time to reflect on your alcohol consumption and your relationship with alcohol. The charity stated that alcohol can make anxiety and depression worse, it can reduce sleep quality, and it can heighten stress levels. 

“Reducing or cutting out alcohol can improve our mental health,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said.

“Alcohol is a depressant. Our moods can significantly improve when we reduce or stop drinking entirely. Setting yourself a challenge of giving up alcohol for a month can help you adapt a healthier lifestyle.

“It can make us reflect on how many alcohol units we consume, on average, every week and month, and it can also make us analyse our relationship with alcohol. Many people use alcohol as a social crutch, and they can start to rely on it in stressful or awkward situations.

“Nowadays, so many people decide to not drink at all, or not as much, on a night out thanks to so many alcohol-free alternatives. A month-long challenge like Sober October can make us consider how reliant we are on alcohol, why we consume alcohol, and how much happier we feel when we don’t drink as much or at all.”

Turn2Me stated that using alcohol to numb emotions or to reduce stress is counterproductive. The charity stated that after the initial relaxing effects wear off, the problems at the root of the stress are still there and may be heightened under the influence of alcohol.

Turn2Me is encouraging anyone who is feeling anxious, depressed, or going through a period of grief to sign up to their free one-to-one counselling sessions or their free support groups, available on the Turn2Me website, Turn2Me.ie

 

