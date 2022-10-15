Public consultation on draft biodiversity plan for Carlow to end this month

Public consultation on a draft Biodiversity Action Plan for Carlow will end this month.
The six-week consultation is being undertaken as recommended by the Planning, Environment, Climate and Biodiversity Action, Energy and Agriculture SPC following a review of the Draft Carlow Biodiversity Action Plan 2023-2028.
It began in September and will take place up until October 27 2022.
Public consultation on the draft Carlow Biodiversity Action Plan 2023 – 2028 will take place until October 27th 2022.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) October 13, 2022
Details on how to make a submission can be found on https://t.co/JMQx1g9Q02 @carlowppn @county_carlowEN @BioDataCentre pic.twitter.com/mcEsCqmrP1
Details on how to make a submission can be found here.
Apprentices Garret Brennan, sous chef at Avalon House Hotel Castlecomer; Keith Hickey, toolmaker with Carlow Toolmaking Services Pollerton; and Joanne Cooney, electrician with Excel Engineering Callan
Carlow SFC champions Palatine come up against Wicklow winners St Patricks in the first round of the Leinster Championship on Saturday, October 22 at 8pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.