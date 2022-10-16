HELP WANTED: Volunteers urgently needed at Carlow charity shop

Volunteers are urgently needed at a Carlow charity shop.
The NCBI store in Carlow is seeking volunteers for four hours twice per week to help with sales and customer service, as well as sort and display clothing and other donated items.
Social distancing measures are in place.
Anyone interested is asked to contact Carlow Volunteer Centre on 059 917 3033.
URGENT— Volunteer Carlow (@volunteercarlow) October 13, 2022
Shop volunteers needed...
More info...https://t.co/35zkvGVUaB pic.twitter.com/I7ls6RiY3N
President of Ireland Michael D Higgins with winning groom Paddy Hanlon, son of trainer John Hanlon, and Hewick after the Tote Galway Plate PICTURE: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.