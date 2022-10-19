Planning permission granted for large development at ESB station in Carlow

Planning permission has been granted for the development of a synchronous condenser grid support facility in Carlow.
According to documents submitted to Carlow County Council, the proposed development will connect to the adjoining ESB Kellistown electricity substation to regulate reactive power on the electricity network.
The application was submitted by Island Stability Services Limited in November 2021 with a decision made by Carlow County Council this week (subject to 21 conditions).
The development will consist of a 10 metre high 540sqm building to house equipment including a synchronous condenser with flywheel, lube oil skid, air compressor and pumps.
Six modular containers to house electrical and control equipment will also be constructed, as well as a step-up transformer, an auxiliary transformer, an external circuit breaker, a firefighting water tank, above ground oil separator and collection pit, security entrance gate and CCTV and internal roads.
The proposed development - which will have a projected life span of 50 years - will connect by underground cable to the ESB 220kV substation.
