Stop/go system in place on Carlow road for two weeks

A road in Carlow will operate on a stop/go system for over two weeks to facilitate road works.
According to Carlow County Council, road resurfacing works on the R448 Dublin Road at Pollerton between Four Lakes Retail Park and MSD will be underway from Monday October 24 to Tuesday November 8.
Delays are to be expected.
The council issued the following statement: "Carlow County Council apologises for any inconvenience that these restrictions are likely to cause to road users and shall endeavour to have completed the works and removed the restrictions as soon as it is possible and safe to do so."
Residents and members of the public are advised to plan their journey accordingly.
