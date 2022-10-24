CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers

Any residual mist, fog and low cloud will clear during this morning (October 24) leaving sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds.
Tonight, showers will become mostly confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight with the best of the clear spells in the east. Cloud will build in from the west towards morning.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.
