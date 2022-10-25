Carlow teenager (15) missing for days found safe and well, Gardaí confirm

A Carlow teenager (15) missing for days has been found safe and well, Gardaí have confirmed.
A Garda appeal for information on the whereabouts of Melissa McDonnell was issued on Sunday October 23 after the girl had been missing from Killeshin Road since Friday October 21.
Gardaí are thanking the public for their assistance in the matter.
The partial solar eclipse is expected to begin in Ireland at 10.06am and end at 11.40am on Tuesday (Maximum view at 10.52am).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.