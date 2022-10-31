Search

31 Oct 2022

Mullins delighted to welcome the Gigginstown horses back to his County Carlow base

31 Oct 2022 3:53 PM

Willie Mullins is full of praise for the impact of Gigginstown House Stud on the sport in Ireland, as the two powerhouses get set to reunite this season.

The Closutton handler has enjoyed plenty of success for Ryanair supremo Michael O’Leary’s racing operation in the past, with notable victories including Don Poli’s 2015 RSA Novices’ Chase win at the Cheltenham Festival and Sir Des Champs’ Jewson Novices’ Chase success at Prestbury Park in 2012.

However, in September 2016 it was announced Mullins would no longer be training for the prominent owners, leading to the loss of around 60 horses from his yard, with a statement released at the time mentioning increased fees as the reason for the split.

Now after a six-year hiatus the famous maroon silks will appear next to Mullins’ name on a racecard once again and he is delighted to welcome the Gigginstown horses back to his County Carlow base.

“No one fell out and I always remained very friendly with Eddie and Michael and the family,” said Mullins.

“Someone mooted I should have a few horses back and I said no problem. There was no great meeting or anything, it was very simple.

“It’s great to have them back and they are a huge team in Irish racing. They are good for Irish racing with all the money they put through the system in terms of sponsorship and buying horses from the point-to-point field. The amount of value Gigginstown give to Irish racing is immense and they have shown that over the years.

“They aren’t afraid to put their money where their mouth is and that is a great asset to have as an owner and we are delighted to be back together as a team.”

