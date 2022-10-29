Garda investigation after theft from Carlow house

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witness to help their investigation after a report of a break in at a house in Ashgrove, Fenagh on Thursday.
The incident occurred between 10.45am and 2.45pm. The front door was forced open to gain entry and house was ransacked.
A quantity of cash and a Dalton watch with gold and silver strap were taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious behaviour to contact Carlow Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.