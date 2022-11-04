Gaming console and phone among items stolen in Carlow burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a home in Carlow this week.
According to Gardaí, the incident occurred at a house in Hazelwood on Wednesday November 2 between 7pm and 10pm.
A patio door at the rear of the home was smashed to gain entry and a Sony PlayStation and a Samsung phone were taken.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact them in Carlow
Garda Station.
