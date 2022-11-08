Search

08 Nov 2022

Carlow students get chance to take part in creative workshops

David Power

08 Nov 2022 6:04 PM

Second level schools across County Carlow have the opportunity to engage and immerse their students in the creative industries with new school workshops on offer from Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office as part of Craft Hub.

Craft Hub is an EU funded Creative Europe Programme which aims to foster the professional development of creative careers and their work across borders, to reach new European audiences and develop innovative artistic models designed to help strengthen and sustain the arts and cultural sectors here in Ireland.

The programme is available to all post-primary schools in County Carlow.

Four local craft makers will deliver 60-minute workshops where they will share the story of how they started and developed their craft business and what makes them passionate about Craft. 

Workshops in Jewellery & Silversmithing, Feltmaking and Ceramic are available from November 2022 to March 2023 and will be delivered in-school.  Local creatives involved in the project include Emma Jane Champley (jewellery & silversmithing), Leiko Uchiyama (feltmaker), Mary Bourke (jewellery maker & goldsmith) and Martin Marley (designer & ceramic artist).

These seminars would be beneficial to students who have an interest in craft and starting their own business. The students will learn creative habits and develop new craft skills. The seminars will create a space to provide inspiration and promote innovation while encouraging community and collaboration.

Speaking about the workshops, Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach with Carlow County Council said: “I’d encourage our students and teachers to engage in this project. These workshops are part of our strategy in this EU project which will also include provisions to create training and education content and resources that will be published and made freely available. Workshops with local schools will bring Craft to a new young audience, develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for Craft among a wider public and make sure craft knowledge stays alive for the generations to come”.

Séamus Doran, Assistant Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office added: “Craft Hub has opened huge opportunities for collaboration across Europe to Carlow creatives. These workshops bring the benefits of Craft Hub into Carlow classrooms and will hopefully inspire some of our local students to consider a career in the creative sector”.

