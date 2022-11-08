Carlow College hosts literary evening with Jessica Traynor and Mark Roper

Two writers who both took creative writing programmes at Carlow College, St Patrick's will bring their work "home' to Carlow this week, when they launch their latest books.

The college will host a special literary evening with poets Jessica Traynor and Mark Roper, as they launch their latest books.

Jessica Traynor is launching her third collection, Pit Lullabies, and Mark Roper is launching his latest book, Beyond Stillness.

Both poets are very familiar with Carlow College, as they both have taken part in our creative writing programmes before. Jessica was recently the Carlow writer in residence, and Mark has given workshops and readings in the College over the years.

Commenting on her long-awaited return to Carlow College, Jessica said: 'I'm excited to be coming back to Carlow College, where I had a residency in early 2020, just before lockdown hit. I've such fond memories of those trips from Dublin; of my interactions with the talented writers attached to the college, and of the connections I made both at the College and the Visual Arts Centre which led to some inspiring collaborative projects. Many of the poems in my latest collection, Pit Lullabies, took shape during my residency and I'm so looking forward to bringing them home to Carlow. I'm also looking forward to hearing Mark Roper read from his new collection, and to reading alongside him.’

Mark commented: "Sharing new poems with an audience, often for the first time, is a particular pleasure. I’m very excited to be able to do so, with Jessica Traynor, at Carlow College, St. Patrick’s, on Tuesday 15th November".

Speaking about the event, Lecturer in English, Dr Derek Coyle commented: "We welcome back these poets to Carlow College. Mark has a long-standing connection with the College, and Jessica more recently. It is important for our students to encounter poetry as a living and vibrant art; and for them to see that they can be, not just consumers of the art, but creators of it as well. There is a lot of joy in making. Of course, in discovering the creative challenges of writing good poetry, they have a deeper appreciation of those who have mastered the art".

As both poets will read and talk about their writings as well as their creative lives, this evening will be an opportunity to see and hear poetry from two renowned artists.

The Literary Evening on Tuesday, 15th November from 7.30pm in Cobden Hall at Carlow College, St. Patrick’s. The event is open to the public. Tickets are free, but booking is essential at carlowcollege.ie/calendar