CARLOW WEATHER: Sunny spells and scattered showers

Sunny spells and scattered showers can be expected today (November 9) with drier conditions developing with southwest winds.
Later today, patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move into the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with winds and patchy outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country.
Fresh to strong southerly winds will keep it very mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.