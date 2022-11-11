CARLOW WEATHER: Strong and gusty winds with scattered outbreaks of rain

Weather today (November 11) will be very mild for the time of year, with strong and gusty southerly winds this morning.
The day will be largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle and winds easing southwesterly through the afternoon.
Highest temperatures will be between 14 to 17 degrees.
Tonight, it will be largely dull, cloudy and misty with further scattered outbreaks of rain.
Lowest temperatures of 7 to 13 degrees, with winds mostly light to moderate southerly, fresher at times along southern and eastern coasts.
