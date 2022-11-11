Huge housing estate of 214 homes gets green light on site near Carlow Town

Laois County Council has granted planning permission for 214 homes, a 119 bed nursing home and a creche on a nine hectare site near Carlow Town.

The council attached 25 conditions as it granted Salzagold Limited permission to build 190 houses, 24 apartments, a 119 bedroom nursing home and a creche at Graiguecullen.

The lands are located on a 9.1 hectare site on the western edge of Graiguecullen. The site is to the north by Fruithill Manor and the Castlecomer Road, to the east by Tommy Murphy Park and Springhill Court, there are undeveloped lands to the south and the Carlow Northern Relief Road Extension is to the west.

The extensive development includes 190 two storey houses and 24 apartments with balconies in eight three storey blocks. The development includes a single storey creche with an internal area of 272 metres squared.

The 119 bedroom two storey nursing home has an area of 5,358 square metres and includes two enclosed courtyards, resident and staff facilities and car parking, internal roads, services infrastructure and bin stores.

Cycle and pedestrian access will be available to the Castlecomer Road while vehicles can access the site from the Carlow Northern Relief Road Extension.

Above: An drawing of the proposed development

The plans allow for the removal of foundations, roads and associated works from a previously uncompleted development.

“Having regard to its nature, extent and location, it is considered that the proposed development would be compliant with the provisions of the Laois County Development Plan 2021-2027 and the Joint Spatial Plan for the Greater Carlow Graiguecullen Urban Area 2012-2018 (extended to November 4 2022) and with the proper sustainable development of the area,” Laois County Council stated.