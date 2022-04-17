What is in your horoscope this week - April 18, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing April 18, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

Need bright ideas to make your money go further? Flashes of inspiration, bargains, hints and tips could all make life easier in this regard. The Sun’s move into Taurus will assist you by shining a light on your financial situation and encouraging you to tackle any areas that need special attention. Looking for ways to fulfil your potential? A teacher or life coach might help you.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

Have something to share that may be controversial? It’s possible you’ll do it anyway. And Mercury’s tie with outspoken Uranus might encourage this. Still, if it needs to be said, it could be the catalyst that leads to a key decision or much-needed action. The Sun, in your sign for four weeks, can boost confidence and encourage you to showcase your very best talents.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

With Mars in a highflying zone, you’ll be ambitious, but inclined to rely on your intuition before you act. If you’re prepared to listen, it could guide you to swiftly accomplish your goal. Have other issues to resolve? Flashes of inspiration may show up and help you put them to rest in no time. The Sun’s move into Taurus puts the emphasis on unwinding and healing past hurts.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

As the Sun glides into steady Taurus, the focus shifts to your social life and to forging new connections. Some of the people you encounter may be a breath of fresh air, and worth getting to know in more depth. The Quarter Moon is also excellent for bringing something to a close so you can embrace new developments. Don’t overthink it. Have faith and it will work out.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

A change of plan may be needed early on if you’re to make the most of an opportunity that you’ve been coveting for a while. It could come out of the blue, so be prepared for that. The Sun’s move into your sector of goals and career for the coming four weeks puts you in the spotlight where you belong. Take any chance you have to shine your light and share your talents.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

If you really want something to happen, stop trying to force it, and move your attention to other matters. This way, you’ll get a result sooner rather than later. In addition, you’ll be ready to look at ideas and options that are different from anything you’ve tried before. Ready for a quick getaway? A few days break could be an experience, and a chance for some relaxation.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

The Sun’s move into earth sign Taurus will help you feel more settled, and make it easier to know what you want. If you’ve felt all at sea lately and uncertain of where you’re heading, this influence can assist you in getting your bearings. Try not to take on too much, as with energy levels fluctuating you could end up overwhelmed. If anything, it helps to simplify matters.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

Your talents are blossoming! Indeed, this could be one of the best times for anything that needs imagination and creativity. You’ll also glean ideas from the people you encounter, and one of these may be worth taking seriously. Keen to finish a DIY or other family project? The Quarter Moon is perfect for tweaking your plans and liaising with others to get a great result.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

You could have some of your best ideas this week, but you might pass them off as being unimportant and miss out. Answers to tricky issues, a brilliant strategy or an understanding of how to do something that has floored you can come in a flash. Take note and you’ll soon be soaring. This is also a good time to streamline your affairs and jettison what isn’t working.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

The people you meet this week could encourage you to showcase a side of you that you may have kept hidden from the world. It might be a talent or an aspect of your personality that you usually keep under wraps. The question is why? As the Sun moves into your leisure zone, it encourages you to be totally yourself and celebrate everything that’s unique about you.

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Interesting news or an unexpected visitor could brighten the week and give much food for thought. Hearing about something that might make a difference to your life or connecting with someone you haven’t seen in a while can be a welcome diversion. Home and family affairs will be higher on the agenda for four weeks. Relish some self-care or try a little DIY, Aquarius.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

A major emphasis on your sign means you’ll continue to inspire others with your wisdom, help them out when they need a hand, and impress them by sharing your skills. If you set your intentions rather than taking each day as it comes, you’ll have even more success. Networking can connect you with useful people who could help you get your ideas out into the world.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This year your unique qualities come to the fore, and you may surprise others as well as yourself with how creative you are. You could be a tad controversial too, which might have an impact, so go easy!

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Far horizons may beckon, and you’ll have an urge to travel, explore, study and embrace new experiences. Doing so could help you see things in perspective and be very healing.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This can be a steady year. You’ll consolidate your efforts so that you have a solid base for future growth. Ready for new opportunities? You’ll know exactly how to take advantage of them.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll be ambitious, and keen to make your mark. Your determined approach to success can see you going far. Make a point of showcasing your creative skills, as much could come from doing so.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Who you know can make quite a difference to the way this year unfolds. Connecting with those who have influence could increase your chance of getting a better job or locating a golden opportunity.

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Should you opt for the road less travelled or stick to the path everyone follows? This could be a dilemma that sets you thinking about what you really want. Once you know, the choice will be easy.

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Don’t put obstacles in your way when there’s a good chance they won’t be an issue. If you’re overthinking, this might prevent you from doing something that could be very important to you.