RACING: Your guide to Friday’s Irish Derby action at the Curragh

The Irish Derby takes centre-stage this weekend and the action kicks off with an excellent card on Friday evening. The racing gets underway at 5.00pm and concludes at 8.28pm with a competitive card throughout.

The going is currently Good, Good to firm in places and there is watering taking place at the track to maintain the ground. There is also rain forecast on Friday. We have previewed the action and you can find more odds at BonusCodeBets

The undoubted highlight on the card is the €120,000 Group Two Curragh Cup over 14 furlongs. Aidan O’Brien has three runners in the race which are headed by Wordsworth who was seventh in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot last week. This is a quick turnaround but he warrants attention.

He is joined in the race by Sussex who was sixth in a Group Three event at the Curragh in May and Temple Of Artemis who showed a willing attitude to land a handicap over an extended 12 furlongs at Chester in May.

Joseph O’Brien is doubly represented with Gear Up and Master Of Reality. The former impressed when powering to success at Gowran Park last time out and has to enter calculations along with Master Of Reality who was a good fourth in Listed company at the Curragh in May and is open to more improvement. Sunchart, Manu Et Corde and Camorra complete the eight runners in the event.

The opening Maiden over six furlongs at 5.00pm sees Aidan O’Brien saddle 115,000gns purchase Victoria Road who was fourth on debut at Roscommon and looks open to more improvement. St Kitts is a son of Irish Oaks winner Bracelet and he makes his debut in this event.

Yosemite Valley is a fascinating runner for Donnacha O’Brien being a half-brother to Piz Badile, whilst Spirit Genie also has to be high on the shortlist for Jessica Harrington. Second at Fairyhouse in May, he is joined by €75,000 purchase National Emblem who makes his debut in this event.

Amo Racing also have an interesting newcomer Indestructible who cost €150,000 and looks a smart type on paper.

The Fillies Maiden at 5.35pm is also an interesting event with Aidan O’Brien saddling Never Ending Story who is a daughter of US Grade One scorer Athena and shaped with plenty of promise when third at the Curragh on debut. Dower House also represents O’Brien and is a fascinating debutant behind a sister of the brilliant English and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Churchill.

€68,000 purchase Gypsy Woman is another to appeal on debut along with Sandy Creek who is related to Stone Age. Johnny Murtagh also has two interesting newcomers in €72,000 purchase Signora Bellissima and Sea The Moon who was bred by the Aga Khan.

Curragh Selections

5.00pm - Victoria Road

5.35pm - Never Ending Story

6.08pm - All In The Mind

6.43pm - Wordsworth

7.18pm - Tudor City

7.53pm - Morning Approach

8.28pm - Kazakdaria