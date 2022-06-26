La Petite Coco wins the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes for Paddy Twomey at the Curragh

La Petite Coco, right, with Billy Lee up, Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
La Petite Coco has claimed the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes, the big Group 1 race on the final day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby festival. A brilliant win for trainer Paddy Twomey and jockey Billy Lee who gave the winner a great ride to hold on for victory in this one.
My Astra was tipped beforehand by Fran Berry and finished second but fought the winner hard right to the line.
Trans Equality Together also wants to see the gender recognition process opened up to include under-18s
HSE and Tusla among Freedom of Information requests and reviews which saw significant increase in 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.