RACING: Ruby Walsh's guide to this weekend’s November Meeting at Cheltenham

The National Hunt season is slowly getting into full swing and you can enjoy an excellent weekend across the UK and Ireland.

The three-day November Meeting is the highlight of the Jump action at Cheltenham Racecourse this weekend with a host of established names and rising stars taking centre-stage.

You can watch all of the action live on Racing TV this weekend where the organisation will have a top team on track bringing you all the thrills and spills throughout the National Hunt season.

The undoubted highlight of the meeting is the £160,000 Paddy Power Gold Cup over two and a quarter-miles which takes place at 2.20pm on Saturday afternoon live on Racing TV.

One of the biggest betting races of the year, this year’s contest looks as competitive as ever. French Dynamite heads the betting at 9/2. The Irish raider was successful over hurdles at Thurles on his comeback and has two of his five starts over fences, which included Graded success at Thurles last term.

Ga Law (11/2) is another interesting contender having landed the Grade Two Rising Stars Novices’ Chase last term. He also went on to fill third in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase and ran a race full of promise on his return to action when third in the Old Roan on his seasonal reappearance.

Stolen Silver (6/1) is a fascinating runner given his previous winning form at Cheltenham, which was a course and distance win in April. He is open to more improvement and is respected along with Il Ridoto (8/1) who was third in Graded company in April.

Galahad Quest (10/1) has plenty of solid chase form and was fifth in this event last term. Midnight River (10/1) was successful at Stratford on his return and is interesting along with the Harry Redknapp-owned Shakem Up’Arry (12/1) who shaped with promise when third at Aintree on his final start last term.

Gary Moore is doubly represented with Editeur Du Gite (14/1) who boasts winning form at Cheltenham and looked in need of the run at the track when third on his seasonal reappearance, whilst Nassalam is another interesting runner who should have benefitted from his return to action at Ascot last time out.

The other feature on Saturday is the £52,000 Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase. Banbridge boasts winning form at the Cheltenham Festival, having landed this year’s Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and is clearly a player for Joseph O’Brien. Monmiral is a fascinating runner on his chasing debut, with the Grade One scorer bouncing back to form when second to Epatante in the Aintree Hurdle.

Tommy’s Oscar was successful on his chasing debut at Carlisle in October and clearly commands respect, whilst Pentland Hills lacks chasing experience having won in a walkover at Huntingdon last month.

Sunday’s card also boasts strength-in-depth with the highlight being the £100,000 Shloer Chase. Arkle hero Edwardstone takes on defending champion Nube Negra in a tantalising early season clash live at 1.45pm on Racing TV.

The award-winning Road To Cheltenham returned to TV screens last night featuring Racing TV’s Lydia Hislop and Ruby Walsh. We caught up with Walsh, one of the finest jockeys of his generation for a look ahead to the Jumps season.

He said: “My horse to follow for the upcoming jump season is El Fabiolo. I think going chasing he could be very exciting. I think the likes of Gallic Warrior who ran well in the Boodles at the Cheltenham Festival and of course Champion Bumper winner Facile Vega are also interesting.

“My 2023 Cheltenham Festival selection is Allaho to win a third Ryanair Chase. This time of the year there’s so much exciting racing to look forward to. I also love the Dublin Racing Festival and these six weeks in the UK up to Christmas with the likes of Cheltenham, Haydock and more means the action comes thick and fast.”

Dubbed ‘The Voice of Irish Racing’, Gary O’Brien has been at the forefront of Racing TV’s Irish coverage. He has also looked ahead to the new season. “My horse to follow for the upcoming jump season is Il Etait Temps”, said O’Brien. “He really impressed me in some good juvenile hurdle races last year. He was thought good enough to run in a Grade One on his first start last term for Willie Mullins and is still a maiden for this season. Hopefully he will win his maiden quickly and go on to much better things.

“My Cheltenham 2023 selection would be A Plus Tard in the Gold Cup. I was extremely impressed with his win in the 2022 edition. It was as good a performance that I have seen in a Gold Cup for quite some time. There are some new kids on the block like Galopin Des Champs. However, I think A Plus Tard is going to be very hard to shift from his perch.”

