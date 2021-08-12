Carlow sky to light up tonight with spectacular meteor shower

People in Carlow and across Ireland are in for a treat tonight with the news that the annual Perseid meteor shower will be visible in our skies.

The shower was also visible last across the county yesterday but for those who missed out tonight is the last date for optimum viewing conditions.

Predominantly clear spells are forecast late this evening time with partly cloudy conditions developing into the early morning.

It is best to avoid light pollution for best results, a quick drive out to countryside if you live in the city could make a huge difference!

According to Space.com, typical rates for this type of meteor shower are around 80 meteors per hour but in some years the rate can go as high as 150-200 meteors per hour.

Space.com says that all you need to catch the meteor shower is some darkness and “a bit of patience”.

Astronomy Ireland advise that people should allow 20 minutes for your eyes become accustomed to the dark.

If you see anything out of this world tonight be sure to let us know!