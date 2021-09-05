Carlow People! Have your say on Carlow's future development

Search

05/09/2021

Submissions to the Draft Carlow County Development Plan 2022 - 2028 are now open until 5pm October 1, 2021.

The draft plan is accompanied with a Strategic Environmental Assesssment (SEA), an Appropriate Assessment (AA) Natura Impact Report and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment.

Containing 16 chapters covering issues such as housing, infrastructure, climate action and rural development, the draft plan is available for inspection online or by appointment only.

Observations are invited regarding the Draft Plan and associated reports by "children or groups or associations representing the interests of children" as well as all "public or interested bodies."

Carlow County Council has informed that all submissions will be duly considered and if appropriate, be incorporated into the design of the final plan.

For more information on making an appointment or submission, visit: https://consult.carlow.ie/en/consultation/draft-carlow-county-development-plan-2022-2028

