Irish Water confirm 'essential water mains repairs' in Carlow area today

Water will be shut off in the Rathellen area of Leighlinbridge from 10am to 2pm on Monday September 6th, due to essential water main repairs.
For all mains water and sewerage enquiries, please contact the Irish Water customer care phone line on 1800 278 278 (open 24 hours 7 days a week).
More News
Ossian Smyth TD and Repak Team Green Ambassador Roz Purcell at the announcement. Photo: Brian Arthur.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.