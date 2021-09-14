Star Carlow forward named LGFA player of the month

Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
The impressive tally of 9-19 in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship has sealed national recognition for Carlow forward Clíodhna Ní Shé.
On Tuesday she was named as The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August.
This latest honour for Ní Shé caps a brilliant couple of weeks for the 21-year-old Bennekerry/Tinryland player, who scored 9-19 for Carlow during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.
That total saw Clíodhna collect the ZuCar Golden Boot award, as the leading scorer across all three grades of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships in 2021.
During the month of August, Clíodhna scored 5-13 in three Championship games, including 3-5 in the semi-final extra-time loss to Antrim.
In the group stages, Clíodhna was in excellent form against Limerick, scoring 2-4, while she was also her team’s leading scorer with 0-4 in a one-point victory over Derry.
Earlier in the campaign, Clíodhna also collected a hat-trick of goals (3-2) in defeat to Wicklow, who went on to be crowned Junior champions.
Clíodhna was presented with her award on Tuesday by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park hotel.
Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile
