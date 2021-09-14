Search

Star Carlow forward named LGFA player of the month

Clíodhna Ní Shé of Carlow is presented with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Reporter:

David Power

The impressive tally of 9-19 in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship has sealed national recognition for Carlow forward Clíodhna Ní Shé.

On Tuesday she was named as The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for August.  

This latest honour for Ní Shé caps a brilliant couple of weeks for the 21-year-old Bennekerry/Tinryland player, who scored 9-19 for Carlow during the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship.  

That total saw Clíodhna collect the ZuCar Golden Boot award, as the leading scorer across all three grades of the TG4 All-Ireland Championships in 2021.  

During the month of August, Clíodhna scored 5-13 in three Championship games, including 3-5 in the semi-final extra-time loss to Antrim.  

In the group stages, Clíodhna was in excellent form against Limerick, scoring 2-4, while she was also her team’s leading scorer with 0-4 in a one-point victory over Derry.  

Earlier in the campaign, Clíodhna also collected a hat-trick of goals (3-2) in defeat to Wicklow, who went on to be crowned Junior champions. 

Clíodhna was presented with her award on Tuesday by Alan Smullen, General Manager, The Croke Park hotel.  

