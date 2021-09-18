Search

18/09/2021

'Bagenalstown - A Step Back in Time - Book 2' to launch in October

Myles Kavanagh's first book on Bagenalstown, launched in October 2020, was well received and sold out in a short time

KILKENNY

Bagenalstown

'Bagenalstown - A Step Back in Time - Book 2' is a follow-up by Myles Kavanagh to his first book on Bagenalstown, which was launched in October 2020 and was well received and sold out in a short time.

In Book 2, Myles continues his theme of traces of history and life of the past of the town and its surroundings with glimpses in to the lives of people, land, buildings, mountain, river and canal, all happenings of the past history of a town, its people and district.

The first chapter features the McGrath Brothers and their successful venture into the tea business and after 45 years with the Tea Company one of the McGraths bequeathed to the people of Bagenalstown a Town Hall, a Sports Field Complex and a Marriage Dowry for deserving poor young girls.

Another one of the brothers was knighted by King George V after his visit to Ireland in 1911. There are 15 other chapters which deal with many other historical town happenings such as one native nun of the town Presentation Sister’s early morning warning with the ringing of the Convent Chapel Bell and wakening the town’s people to a building on fire, an alert that saved the town and people from a more serious catastrophe.

Another chapter deals with the foundation of the town’s brewery and the building of Clareville Cottage as the residence for the owner of the Brewery. Other chapters deal with the Barrow Navigation, the Fever Hospital, the Fennagh Builder and Amateur
Architect, the Townland of Wells, the creation of Nurney village, Thomas Singleton, the East Idrone Agricultural Society, the story of Jane and Jacob (mother and son), and other interesting events of the past including the evictions reported by Fr Andrew Phelan CC, Bagenalstown, in the mid -1830s.

The book will be launched on Friday, October 8 and will then go on sale in local outlets in Bagenalstown, (Little Shop - Rea’s Department Store - , Rose Kavanagh’s Shop – Connolly’s SuperValu – McCullagh’s Spar Store); Borris, (O’Shea’s Centra); Carlow, (Centra, Potato Market) and Tullow (Hickson’s SuperValu, Bridge Street).

